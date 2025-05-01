- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
Volumetric Analysis: Videos & Practice Problems
Volumetric Analysis Practice Problems
If a solution contains 5 grams of solute and 95 grams of solvent, what is the weight percent of the solute?
A solution is made by dissolving 10 grams of salt in 90 grams of water. Calculate the weight percent of salt in the solution.
Calculate the volume percent of alcohol in a solution containing 50 ml of alcohol and 150 ml of water.
A solution is prepared by mixing 30 ml of ethanol with 70 ml of water. What is the volume percent of ethanol?
Determine the weight volume percent of a solution containing 20 grams of sugar dissolved in 200 ml of water.
A solution is made by dissolving 25 grams of salt in 250 ml of water. Calculate the weight volume percent of salt.
Which statement best describes the relationship between weight percent, volume percent, weight volume percent, molarity, and molality?
How do weight percent, volume percent, and weight volume percent relate to molarity and molality?
Convert a solution with a weight percent of 10% to molarity, given the density of the solution is 1.2 g/ml and the molar mass of the solute is 60 g/mol.
A solution has a volume percent of 20% and a density of 0.8 g/ml. Convert this to molality, given the molar mass of the solute is 50 g/mol.
Given a solution with a weight volume percent of 5% and a density of 1 g/ml, determine the molarity if the molar mass of the solute is 100 g/mol.
A solution has a molality of 2 mol/kg and a density of 1.1 g/ml. Convert this to weight percent, given the molar mass of the solute is 50 g/mol.
Which concentration measurement is most suitable for a solution where the solute is a gas?
For a solution where the solute is a solid dissolved in a liquid, which concentration measurement is generally most appropriate?
In a medical scenario, a saline solution is prepared with a weight volume percent of 0.9%. How would you convert this to molarity for a more precise dosage calculation, given the molar mass of NaCl is 58.44 g/mol?
A beverage company wants to ensure their product has a consistent flavor by maintaining a sugar concentration of 12% weight volume percent. How would you express this concentration in molarity, given the molar mass of sugar (C12H22O11) is 342 g/mol?
Which concentration measurement involves the mass of solute divided by the volume of solution?