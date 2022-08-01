Electrogravimetric Analysis Calculations Example 2

So an example to it says, the amount of iron within an ore sample was determined by an oxidation reduction titrate in using potassium permanganate or came in oh four. As the titans were told that a 40.5600 g sample of the ore was placed into acid and the newly freed iron three ion was then reduced to iron two ions. The dehydration of the solution required 39.82 mL of 0.315 molar potassium permanganate to reach the endpoint determine the mass percent of iron three oxide in the sample. Alright, so in this question, we're dealing with volumetric determination. We're trying to figure out the content of iron within this sample by using the known polarity or known concentration or a standard of potassium permanganate. Alright, so we want to find the mass percent of iron three oxide in the sample. So that would be mass percent of Iron three Oxide equals the g of Iron three Oxide, divided by grams of sample times 100. We're already given one of these right off the bat. We're told that our sample weighs .5600 g. So that's gonna go here on the bottom. What we have to do now is we have to use to Akiyama Tree in order to isolate the grams of iron three oxide. So, we're gonna do that by using the only other piece of information given to us that we have 39.82 mls of 0.315 molar potassium permanganate. Remember if we can change these mls into leaders and multiply it by the polarity will get the moles of potassium permanganate. At that point, we'll use geometry to isolate the g of Iron three oxide. So we're gonna say we have 39.82 mls For every one leader it's 1000 ml. So remember that polarity really means .0315 moles Of potassium permanganate over one leader. Now at this point we should realize that we have a balanced equation before us, but it doesn't have exactly potassium permanganate within it. What it has closest to that is just permanganate ion. So we're gonna convert our moles of potassium permanganate into molds of just permanganate. And we're gonna say here, according to the relationship for every one mole of my entire compound of potassium permanganate, we can see that there's exactly one mole of just permanganate. Now that we have multiple mangan it. Now, we can start and we can keep going to try to get two g of iron three oxide. Iron three oxide is also not in this balanced equation, but iron three oxide has in it. The iron three ion, which is part of this equation. So we're gonna continue by saying that according to my balanced equation and moles of iron through. Go up here According to my balanced equation for every one mole of this, there are five moles of this. So we have that now and because of that, we can establish a relationship with iron three oxide. We're gonna say for every one mole of the entire compound of iron three oxide, we can see that there are two Moles of Iron three Oxide. And then finally we need graham. So for every one mole of iron three oxide, how many grams of iron three oxide do we have? So for that we have to calculate the weight. So if we look at the periodic table, we have two irons and three oxygen's in the compound on the periodic table. Iron weighs 55.845g, oxygen weighs 15.9994 g. So that gives us 111.69 47.9982. Which together is 159.688 g. We take that and plug it in. So we've just isolated our grams of iron. Three oxide. Remember analytical is the chemistry of precision precision, so we cannot round until the very end. So we're gonna write all these numbers down. So there goes the grams of iron three oxide. So take that and plug it into my mass percent formula. Okay, So that's gonna give me a percentage of 89.4,. And we could just do 89.4, which has 3/6 figs. Like this number here has three significant figures. So just remember the wording of a lot of these questions can be complicated at times. But what we've always done is we've written down first what they're asking me to find. Then from that, write down all the given information and try to decipher what parts can cancel out to get my desired units at the end. Take this to heart as we approach further questions dealing with tight rations and eventually back tight rations utilize the techniques we've learned to get the answers to those questions as well.

