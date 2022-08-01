Electrogravimetric Analysis Practice

So here in this practice question, it states the iron and a 1.1530 g sample of iron ore is precipitated as iron three oxide connected to an unknown amount of water molecules by the addition of ammonia. The residue is ignited. High temperatures to give 30.6310 g of pure iron three oxide, calculate the weight percent of iron in the ore. Alright, So they want us to determine the mass percent or weight percent of iron. Within our sample of iron ore. We're gonna say here that the weight percent or mass percent of iron equals the grams of iron divided by the mass of the ore. So grams of ore. Now we already know how much of our iron ore we have. We're told that in the very first sentence. So we're gonna plug that in. So that's 1.1530 g of your. What we need to do next though is we need to determine the amount of our iron an elite. And the way we're able to determine that is by using the mass of the product that we obtained from the chemical reaction. Alright, so we're gonna take these .6310 g of iron to Iron three oxide. We're gonna change it into moles. So we're gonna say one mole of iron, three oxide. How many grams are involved While it's composed of two irons and three oxygen's. So the combined molar mass of it would come out to 159.687 g Here, the grams of iron three oxide cancel out And we're left with moles of iron three oxide. Now, we need to make the jump from uh moles of Iron three oxide to just moles of iron. If we look at our balanced equation, we can see that it's a 1-1 relationship. We can assume that actually a 1-2. So I wanted to relationship between Iron three Oxide and Iron three. And we can say that that iron three originates from the pure non charged iron form. So we can make that that jump. So we're gonna say here that for every one mole of Iron three oxide, We have two moles of iron three ion. And by extension, two moles of iron. So these moles cancel out. And then we're gonna say here that we need grams of iron. So we're gonna stay here for every one mole of iron. Its atomic mass according to periodic table is 55.845g. Most of iron cancel out and at the end will have .44134 g of iron. Take those grams of iron and plug them in. Multiply this by 100 to get our percent. And when we do that, we get approximately 38.3% as the weight percent of our iron within this or sample. So again, with the information from the amount of product obtain were able to gain information on the amount of our original an allied and by extension in this case the weight percent of the an elite. So now that we've seen these two problems, let's move on to our next question dealing with gravimetric analysis.

