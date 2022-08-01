Electrogravimetric Analysis Example 1

in gravimetric analysis. The massive a product within a chemical reaction can be used to determine the amount of the original. An elite. Now, if we take a look here at this example, it states a 25 millimeter solution containing bromide ion was treated with excess lead to sulfate to precipitate 250.7550 g of lead to bromide. What was the polarity of the bromide ion in the unknown? Alright, so we're being asked to determine the polarity of bromide ion. So moller charity of bromide ion would equal the moles of bromide ion divided by leaders of bromide ion solution. Now from the question question given, we can see that we know the middle leaders of bromide ion solution, it's 25 mls. So what I'm gonna do here first is I'm going to convert 25 mls into leaders. Remember one millie is 10 to the negative three leaders. So that comes out to be .025 L. So we've determined the bottom portion of this polarity. Now we need to determine the moles of bromide ion. Now we know the amount of product obtaining the chemical reaction. So we can rely on stoke geometry and use those grams of lead to bromide to help us determine the moles of bromide ion. So we have .7550 g of lead to bromide. It's composed of one lead and two bro means within the compound. When you look up their atomic masses from the periodic table and add them together, you get approximately 367.008g of lead to bromide. And that's for every one mole grams of lead to bro. Might cancel out now, we just have to look at our balanced chemical equation and we see that for every two moles of bromide ion, I have one mole of lead to bromide, So two moles to one mole. So for every one mole of lead to bromine, I have two moles of bromide ion. When we work that out, we'll get 4.114 times 10 to the minus three moles of bromide ion. Take those molds and plug them into our polarity equation. That's negative three. So when we work, when we plug that in, we get 30.1646 Mohler bromide ion. Okay, now realize here that our number at the end has four significant figures because 25.0 has four sig figs and point 7550 g also has four significant figures. Because of that, our answer will have four significant figures. Now that we've seen this example. Move on to the next question. As we delve deeper into gravimetric analysis

