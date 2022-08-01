Electrogravimetric Analysis Calculations Example 1

So here in this example, it states the reaction between piper zine and acetic acid creates an adult product known as piper scene di acetate. So here we have piper's in one mole piper seen reacting with two moles of acetic acid that produces this larger product here, one mole of it. Now here it says a 7.50 g sample of impure pipe ursine contained 83.1% piper zine. How many grams of piper scene di acetate would be formed in the process. Alright, so here they're actually asking us to determine the amount of our product, the grams of this. And they're giving us basically the grams of the impure pipe racine and its mass percent. With this information, we should be able to determine the mass of the product. So up to this point, we've been given the mass of our product and been able to use that to find the original. An elite in this case. Now we're given the an elite and we're just trying to figure out how much product we have. So you can approach this in the same way as any dimensional analysis question coupled with soy geometry. So we have 7.50 g of our impure pipe ursine. So that actually represents grams of our solution. Because if it was pure piper seen, then that would be 7.50 g of it. Now they're giving us mass percent of piper seen. What this is really saying is that for every 83.1 g of piper's scene, There are 100 g of our solution. And by lining it up and setting it up. This way we can see that the grams of solution will cancel out now that we have our grams of piper's scene. We can just use geometry to go from grams of piper's in two moles of piper's seen two moles of our product. Alright, so pipe racine itself. Remember that every corner is a carbon. Carbon itself Must make four bonds and those carbons to make four bonds, they have hydrogen that are not visible. Okay, so this formula here has four carbons. It has 10 hydrogen and two nitrogen. When we add all of that up, that will give us the molar mass of piper scene. So when we add all that up, that gives us 86.136 g. And then that's for every one mole of it grams of pipers and cancel out. And now we're gonna figure out the moles of our pipers in di acetate. We can see from the balanced equation up above that, it's a 1 to 1 relationship. So for every one mole of piper's scene, we have one mole of our product and then one mole. And to make things easier, I'll just abbreviated as P. A. Or P. D. Actually for pipers in di acetate moles cancel out. I now have moles of my product. So all we have to do now is just convert those moles into grams. When we add up all the portions of the structure, its combined mass comes out to 206.236 g For every one mole moles cancel out. So at the end we're gonna have grams of piper's in di acetate. So when we work that out, we're gonna get 14.9 g. And here my answer has three sig figs because 7.50 has three sig figs. And this percentage here has four sig figs. Right? We always go with the least number of sig figs. So 14 point now will be our best answer. Now, just remember gravimetric analysis were usually given the mass of our product and with that we're able to determine the amount of our original. An elite. In this case, I'm giving us information on the an elite and use that to figure out the amount of product now that we've seen this question. Move on to the next

