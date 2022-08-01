When it comes to our understanding of spontaneous versus non spontaneous reactions were gonna say that the variable of gibbs free energy is right in the center of everything. If we know what the sign of delta G is, then we can determine if a reaction is spontaneous, non spontaneous or at equilibrium. Now we're gonna say here spontaneous reactions can occur without any outside energy being invested while non spontaneous reactions cannot occur unless you do put in energy for it to work. Now, we're gonna say here, we have spontaneous non spontaneous and reactions that are at equilibrium when it comes to reactions that are spontaneous. We're gonna say when it comes to our energy diagram, our y axis will be delta G, which is our free energy and then our X axis is just the progress of the reaction itself. We're gonna stay here for a spontaneous reaction. Your products at the end will have lower overall energy, which is meaning it's more stable. Lower energy for your compounds means more stable compounds here, for delta G, delta G. Here would be products minus react ints. And because your products are at a lower level, that means that delta G here will be negative, meaning that it is an Xr organic process. So, for spontaneous reaction, DELTA G will be less than zero. When you're a spontaneous reaction, your reactant go to completion. So you have a solid arrow going forward, meaning that you make 100% of your products. If you're a spontaneous reaction, according to the second law of thermodynamics, the entropy of the universe has to be greater than zero. If you're a spontaneous reaction, it also means that your equilibrium constant, K has to be greater than one. Finally, if you're a spontaneous reaction, it means your reaction quotient Q will be less than K. Now Q is basically a way of determining if you write equilibrium or not wherever Q is, It will shift in a direction necessary to get to equilibrium, which is K. So if you're a spontaneous reaction, Q is less than K. You'll have to move in the four direction to get to K equilibrium over time. So all these things can be said about a spontaneous reaction. We can say that the delta S of the universe is greater than zero gibbs. Free energy is less than zero. The equilibrium constant K. Is greater than one Q. Is less than K. And therefore the ford direction is favored, which is why the arrow goes in the forward direction and being a negative delta G. Means your eggs organic. Now, here, if we look at a non spontaneous reaction, exact opposite for almost everything. So here are entropy of our universe will be less than zero. Gibbs. Free energy will be greater than zero, meaning your products at our are at a higher energy state than your reactant, which is not favorable. So here would be positive, which means that this is an ender gone IQ process where energy has been absorbed. So that's why your products are at a higher energy state and then your equilibrium K would be less than one, Q would be greater than K, which is why our reaction favors the reverse direction. Okay, so we're gonna say here for non spontaneous process, the four direction is not favored. So the four direction is non spontaneous, which is not favored, which means very little product is being formed. Notice the difference in a row sizes, The four direction arrow is much smaller than the reverse direction. That's because if you're non spontaneous in one direction, you're spontaneous in the exact opposite direction. So here going in the reverse direction, we have a larger era to show that the reverse direction is favored. Finally, if you're an equilibrium, we're gonna say The entropy of our universe is equal to zero. Delta G is equal to zero. Therefore the difference in energy between my reactant and products um is zero. There is no difference. The same energy state. K will be equal to one and Q will be equal to K. So there will be no shifting of my chemical reaction in either direction because we've reached equilibrium status. Now, in addition to this, we can say that gibbs free energy can be calculated through the use of various equations here are some of the most common ones here, we have delta G gives free energy equals delta H, which is my entropy minus temperature in kelvin times entropy which is delta S here. It can be under nonstandard conditions or it could be under standard conditions where we have the little zero. Now, standard conditions means that my pressure is one atmosphere, My temperature is 25°C and my concentration is one molar. So that's what standard condition means. And that's when we have these little zeros here. Up top. Now, we can also say we can calculate gibbs free energy under nonstandard conditions. A second way where we use the gibbs free energy under standard conditions plus R. T times L N Q. R is our constant, which is 8.314 jewels over most times K T. Is temperature in kelvin. Que is just simply our reaction quotient. Remember your reaction quotient as well as your equilibrium constant. Both equal products. Overreact ints. Both of them ignore solids and liquids. Finally, we can have Gibbs. Free energy under standard conditions equals negative. R T L N. K. Again, R is the same 8.314 jewels over most times K. Constant. So just remember when it comes to determining spontaneity of a process, gives free energy is a great variable to use to determine the overall spontaneity of everything. It's more useful than taking a look at delta H and delta S alone because it can incorporate both those variables within its equations. Now that we've gotten this out of the way, we'll take a look at the example given below in the next video attempted on your own. But if you get stuck, don't worry, come back and see how we approach that same example question.

