Gibbs Free Energy Calculations 1

So here it says consider the decomposition of a metal oxide to its elements or M represents a generic metal. So here we have M 304 solid decomposes to give us three moles of em solid plus two moles of oxygen gas were also given the Gibbs free energies of formation. So delta G. F. Here Of these four separate compounds. Now, if we look at Part one, it says what is the standard change and gives energy for the reaction as written in the forward direction. So they're asking us to find delta G of the reaction. And standard here means that we have this little circle here. So remember whether you're looking for delta G of reaction delta S of reaction or delta H of reaction. All of them equal products minus react ints. So products minus react ints, realize here that the gibbs free energy of formation for em solid and oxygen gas are both zero. That's because when an element is in its natural standard state, it's gibbs Free energy will be zero, just like its entropy would be zero. So here we're gonna say we have three moles of em solid which really isn't gonna change anything. And the three comes from here times zero plus two moles. Oh, to each one is also zero minus, we have one mole of em 304. It's gibbs free energy of formation is this negative 9.50 killer jewels per mole. Okay, so all of this here is zero, so we can ignore that and we have a negative of a negative which comes out to a positive. So that's a positive 9.50 killer jewels because you're the most cancel out now for part two, it says what is the equilibrium constant of this reaction as written in the four direction? At 298 kelvin. So from the previous page we've seen that delta G can be connected to our equilibrium constant K. By this formula. So delta G equals negative R. T. L. N. K. But here's the thing, we don't want to find delta G. We already found out in Part one. Now, in part two, we're looking for what our equilibrium constant K. Is finding K means we rearrange the equation now to become K equals E. Which is the inverse of the natural log to the negative delta G. Zero, divided by R. T. So this is the equation we're gonna use now. So it's E to the negative are here has isn't jewels. So we're gonna have to convert the delta julie found earlier also into jewels. So remember, one killer jewel is equal to 1000 jewels. So that's 9500 jewels. So 9500 jewels Per mole here divided by 8.314 jewels over most times K. Which is the value of our our constant. And the temperature here is 298 Kelvin here, Mosul cancel out jewels will cancel out and kelvin's will cancel out, meaning that our equilibrium constant has no units. So this becomes E to the negative 3.8344. And when you plug that into a calculator, that's gonna give you 2.16 times 10 to the negative two for my value for my equilibrium constant. K. So now that we found that we finally figure out the last portion parts part three. So what is the equilibrium pressure of 02 over M solid at 298 kelvin. Alright, so now we're being asked to figure out the equilibrium pressure of this gas now here because they're using the coin, the terminology of equilibrium pressure or equilibrium concentration, that means we're gonna have to use the equilibrium constant. We just found so K equals products. Overreact ints. Remember your equilibrium constant ignores what it ignores solids and liquids. So this is a solid. So it's ignored, this is a solid. So it's ignored. So that means that your equilibrium constant is just equal to 02 Because there's a coefficient of two in front of that 02 in the equation that becomes the power. So it's 02 squared. All we do now is and we're gonna stay here since we're looking for equilibrium pressure. This is actually K. P. Now we're gonna say here K. P. Is the K. That we found here. That's 2.16 times 10 to the negative two equals The pressure, vote two squared. Okay, so technically because we're looking for the equilibrium pressure, we should have done this, We use that those brackets to represent concentration. If we're dealing with finding the equilibrium concentration of 02. So here now all we do is we take the square root of this side and the square root of this side. And what's left will be .147. When we're dealing with K. P. The units are at atmospheres, This represents the equilibrium pressure of 0.2 gas. If we're asked to find equilibrium concentration we would have used K. C. And it would have looked like this in that case when we took the square root of both sides, we have found our answer in polarity but again, we're looking for equilibrium pressure here and not equilibrium concentration. So realize these are the fundamental steps you need to take whether you're looking for the gift free energy of a reaction, your equilibrium constant or either equilibrium pressure or equilibrium concentration of any given compound within your balanced equation. So keep these in mind As you approach questions like this later on now that you've seen this example. Look to see if you can do example to that's given below remember we have the equations that relate Delta G2 different variables on the previous page utilize one of those equations to help answer example to once you've done that you can come back and see how I approach that same example to question

