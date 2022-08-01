Gibbs Free Energy Calculations 2

So here it states sodium carbonate can be made by heating sodium bicarbonate here, it says, given that the entropy under standard conditions equals 1 28.9 kg joules per mole. And the standard gibbs free energy is 33.1 kg per mole at 25 degrees Celsius. Above what minimum temperature will the reaction become spontaneous under standard state conditions. All right, So, we're given in this question Delta H delta jean and temperature. We know the equation that can link these variables together is DELTA G equals delta H minus T delta S. They're asking us what minimum temperature. Now, normally for a question like this where they're asking for the minimum temperature or asking for the temperature to make it um spontaneous in general, we would set delta G2 equal to zero. The issue with that is if I said delta G equal to zero, I'm still missing another variable. I'm missing delta S. So, what I need to do first is I need to determine what DELTA S. Will be within this question. So, what we're gonna do first is we're going to figure out what DELTA S. Is. We're gonna input all the values we have for delta H delta G. And temperature right now, realize here we're gonna plug in delta G. Which is 33.1 killer jewels per mole. Delta H is 1 28.9 kg per mole. And remember temperature here needs to be in Kelvin. So, we're gonna add to 73.15 to this. So my temperature becomes to 98.15 Kelvin. And then here we don't know what delta S. Is, That's what we're solving for. So first we're gonna subtract 1 28.9 kg per mole. 1 28.9 killer jewels per mole. This cancels out here, we'll get here negative 95.8 kg joules per mole equals negative 2 98.15 kelvin times delta S Divide Out -298.15 Kelvin. So this cancels out with this. So at this point we'll have with delta S equals so at this point it equals 0.0.0.321315 killer jewels over moles times K. Now that we have, that we have to solve for the temperature needed for this question. So we write the equation again, Delta G equals delta H minus T delta S. This time to find the temperature, we're gonna set delta G equal to zero and we're gonna input the values we have for delta H. And our newly found delta S. So delta H is still 1 28.9 kg joules per mole. We don't know what the new temperature is. That's what we're solving for Delta S. Is 0.321315 killer jewels over moles times k. Like we found, subtract 1 28.9 kg per mole from both sides. So negative 1 28.9 kg per mole equals negative T times 0.321315 kg per mole times K. So divide all this out, so cancels cancels. So right now our temperature equals four. 64 kelvin. Now let's talk about this answer. This question is saying above what minimum temperature? Why exactly does it say above? Why doesn't it say below? Why doesn't it say act well. First thing we're looking forward to be spontaneous, right for us to be spontaneous? That means that DELTA G will have to be less than zero at exactly zero. We are at equilibrium. So at exactly this temperature, our reaction is not spontaneous. In fact it is at equilibrium. Alright, so we know why the answer is not exactly that number. But again, why is it above what minimum temperature? Why is it not below what minimum temperature? Well, if we think about the equation delta G equals delta H minus t minus t times delta S. We're gonna come up with this chart here. So here we're gonna have delta H. And delta H. Here it's positive and it's negative. Delta S. Here is positive DELTA S. Here is negative. Using this punnett square, we're gonna say that if delta H is positive and delta S. Is positive at higher temperatures, your reaction becomes spontaneous and it makes sense because if you think about it mathematically this number here will be positive minus this temperature, which is positive times delta S. Which is positive. Right? So think about it. You have these two numbers multiplying each other. So it's gonna be positive and the bigger this is, and it subtracts from this positive number, the more negative delta G will be. So the more spontaneous are going to be. So you would want the temperature to be as high as possible to make this a larger value, which subtracts from this positive here, if delta H is positive and delta S is negative, then we're non spontaneous at all temperatures, because again, this is positive, this here is positive, but now this is negative. So this is going to be a negative value and a negative minus a negative really means positive. So you're really adding to positive values together, giving you a delta G. That's positive. So there'd be no situation in which delta G could be less than zero here, you'd always be spontaneous. And then here you'd become more spontaneous to lower the temperature gets. So here delta S we found was a positive value, and delta H from the beginning was a positive value, meaning you fall right here, in terms of this punnett square. So the higher the temperature gets, the more spontaneous we get. That's why it says above what minimum temperature. So that that's why above this number, your reaction becomes more spontaneous. So, d would be our answer For to be four. To use the word below. We would have to fall here in the punnett square. That would mean that my delta S would have to be negative and my delta H. Would have to be negative. In that case we'd say the lower your temperature gets. So below what minimum temperature would you become spontaneous? So just remember um, words are important here. It helps us to determine basically if our reaction will be spontaneous or not. Think about what what conditions help to make delta G less than zero. The lower delta G becomes, the more spontaneous it becomes. And remember this punnett square to help you understand how the signs of delta H. And delta S. Have a direct relationship with determining the sign for delta G. Now that we've seen this one, and seeing this punnett Square, look to see if you can solve this question given to us below, recall all the things that we've said in terms of spontaneous reactions, direction that's favored and non spontaneous reactions and what direction is favored. Once you do that come back and take a look and see if your answer matches up with mine

