Gibbs Free Energy Calculations 1

So here we're told for the reaction of two moles of carbon graphite reacting with one mole of hydrogen gas produces one mole of ethylene gas. Here we're told that gives free energy under standard conditions is 209.2 killer jewels at 25 degrees Celsius. Now we're also told that if the partial pressure of hydrogen gas equals 100 atmospheres and the partial pressure of ethylene gas equals 0.10 atmospheres, calculate gibbs free energy under nonstandard conditions for the reaction. So here we're dealing with gibbs free energy under standard conditions and nonstandard conditions. So the equation that connects them together is gibbs, free energy under nonstandard conditions equals gives free energy under standard conditions plus R T L N Q. Remember Q is just your reaction quotient, it's equal to products overreacting, just like your equilibrium constant and just like your equilibrium constant, we're gonna ignore solids and liquids. So here this would be C two H two Divided by H two. Here we're gonna plug in their partial pressures, technically again we're dealing with pressure. So technically we should only reserve brackets when we're dealing with concentrations. So technically it's P C two, H two. And then ph two here on the bottom. So here my Q would be 0.10 divided by 100 for Q. Now here are has jewels in its units. So we should convert the 209.2 killer jewels into jewels. So remember, one killer jewel is equal to 1000 jewels. So that's 209,200 jewels. So take that number plug it in. Plus our which is 8.314 jules over moles. Times K Temperature has to be in Kelvin. So to the 25°C, you add to 73.15 Which comes out to 298.15 Kelvin And then Ln of 0.10 divided by 100. So here When you work this out, that's gonna come out to be 19, jules as our units. But all the answers here are in killed jules. So we do one more conversion. So remember one killer jewel is equal to 1000 jewels. So that's 192.077 killer jewels which rounds up to 1 92.1 killer jewels. Making option A are correct choice. So just remember in this question, we're dealing with gibbs, free energy, both under standard conditions and nonstandard conditions. So you just have to recall what equation connects those two variables together and then plugging desired units to find your answer at the end

