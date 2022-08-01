Ka and Kb Calculations 1

Yeah. So here it asks which of the following compounds has the strongest conjugate acid. Now realize that there is give and take if you exist as one of the strongest acids, that means you're gonna exist as also one of the weakest bases. So, strongest conjugate acid here is really saying weakest base. And we're looking at weakest space because all of these compounds here are nitrogenous compounds of nitrogen containing compounds which makes them a means which is the reason they have KB values associated with them. Remember KB values are associated with weak bases. Since we're looking for the strongest conjugate acid, that really means that we're looking at the weakest base, the weakest base would have the smallest KB value. So if we look at all the choices, the one with the smallest KB value would be the last option here. So option d would be our correct choice. So remember if you're incredibly strong one way you're incredibly weak, the opposite. So strongest acid would give us the weakest conjugate base um strong And then we'd say here, strongest base would give me the weakest conjugate acid. So just remember the opposite duality that exists between acids and bases. In order to answer a question like this

