Okay. So here it says consider to acquit solutions of equal concentration, which statement is true. So we have Cloris acid which has a K. Value of 1.1 times 10 to the negative two. And fennel which has a K. Value of 1.3 times 10 to the negative 10. Alright so both of these assets here would react with water. They both would um donate an H. Plus to water. So we'd have cielo two minus and H +30. Plus being created here. And then here this fennel would also react with water donates an H. Plus to water to produce C. Six H +50. Negative plus H +30. Plus. Now remember the higher your K. Value, the stronger the acid, What does that mean? Well the higher the K. A. The stronger the acid the more it dissociates into these ions products. So basically the higher K. A. The more of these you'll produce, the more products you'll produce. And since Cloris acid has a higher K. Value that means we're going to produce a higher amount of these products. Alright, so now looking at that, let's look and see which statement is true. So porous acid produces more H 30. Plus than fennel. That is true because it has a higher K. Value clark acid is basic compared to phenol. No it's more acidic because it's K. Is larger Cloris acid produces less H 30. Plus than fennel. Know again it produces more H 30. Plus because it's K. Is larger. It's more acidic. Cloris acid is a strong acid. No we said earlier that weak acids have K values less than one. So this would be a weak acid. And then here are chloride ion produces more O. H. Minus than our fan oxide ion. Alright so these are the conjugate base forms of those acids. So let's think about this. So you have cielo too is stronger acid then fennel. If you're stronger as an acid that means you're gonna be weaker as a base. So cielo two minus is a weaker base then C six H 50. Negative. Because remember if you're strong as an asset you're weaker as a base. If you're weaker as a base that means you produce less O. H. Minus. So claudine wouldn't produce more O. H minus would produce less because it is the weaker base of the two. So out of all the choices only option A would be true. So just remember the higher the K. The stronger the acid will be, the more it will produce the desired ions products. But the stronger you are as an acid, the weaker you will be as a base. Remember you can't be incredibly strong both ways. Pick aside your weaker on the opposite. So the stronger the acid, the weaker the base form would be

