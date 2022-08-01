Ionic Salts

So um faltering species are compounds that can act as an acid or a base. Now when it comes to an esoteric species, they can be classified as being either acidic or basic in this category. It's just important to remember which one do we put in whichever category. Now, when it comes to acidic and filtering compounds, remember what fits in this category are we have by sulfate, h S L four minus. We have by sulfite, we have di hydrogen phosphate. Here. These are all acidic types of Amfa terek species. For basic ones, we have bicarbonate, we have hydrogen sulfide ion and then we have hydrogen phosphate ion. So again remember in a photo eric species can act as an acid or a base. This is seen by the fact that they possess hydrogen so they can act as acids but they also possess negative charges so they can act as bases. But here they're grouping is really based on their K values. Later when we take a look at di product as well as polyp product, acids and bases, we'll learn why exactly do we classify some as acidic and others as basic

