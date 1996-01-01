Confidence Intervals Calculations 1

So from example one they asked us to calculate the standard deviation. So remember your standard deviation which is s equals square root, you have the summation of each measurement minus the average or mean? And that will be squared divided by n. Which is the number of measurements minus one. Now remember we're dealing with only four measurements here, so we're just dealing with our standard deviation. If we're dealing with numerous measurements then it would change into the population standard deviation and in that case would be called sigma. But here we're just dealing with standard again because there's only four measurements, so this is going to equal each measurement. So remember X I stands for each measurement, so each one of these minus your mean or average which was this and that will be squared. Alright, so plugging this in we're gonna say we have 0.104. 1st measurement minus the average and that'll be squared plus the next measurement which was 0.11 minus the average. And that's squared plus 0.4 minus the average. That squared plus 0.11 minus the average. And that's squared Divided by the number of measurements which is 4 -1. Remember N -1 is also coined the degrees of freedom. So when we subtract and then square all of those and add them together, that's gonna give me square root of 0.34 divided by three Which is square root of .000011 Which gives me .003367. At the end. For my standard deviation. Remember the smaller standard deviation? The more precise your numbers are, the more closely there they are to one another. But a small standard deviation does not mean that your measurements are accurate. We can only tell if they're accurate if we compare them to the true value of the barium content within the metal or. Alright, so again, all we know for sure is that this standard deviation is pretty small. Um So it's gonna be pretty precise in terms of how close the measurements are to one another. Now that we've seen this, attempt to figure out the 95-90% confidence interval that's left as the practice question. Once you're done with that, come back and take a look and see how I approach that same question.

