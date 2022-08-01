Monoprotic & Diprotic Buffer Calculations 1

Here, it states what is the ph of a solution consisting of 2.5 molar potassium di hydrogen phosphate and 2.75 moller a phosphorous acid. Now here we're given two K. S. K one and K two. And if we take a look at phosphorous acid, it's H three P. 03. And you might think that it's a try protic acid because it has three hydrogen in front of it. But in reality because of its structure, phosphorous acid actually only has two acidic hydrogen, it looks something like this. So the only acidic hydrogen are these two here. So it's actually a die protic acid, not a try protic acid as like it would seem. Now here we're dealing with it's fully acidic version when none of its hydrogen have come off yet. So this is it's acid form. And then here we've lost one of the hydrogen. So not only has two and the hydrogen that we've lost has been replaced by a potassium ion. So this potassium here, so this represents our intermediate form. Now, remember if we're dealing with the asset form in the intermediate form, that means we're talking about K one. So we're gonna have to use K one in this question. So here we're gonna say ph Equals p. K one plus log of the intermediate form over the acid form. So here that would be negative log of 3.0 times 10 to the -2 plus log of 2.5 Moller The concentration of my intermediate form divided by 2.75 Molar, which is the polarity of the asset form when we plug these in, that gives me a value of 1.48 as my ph So remember for questions like this we have to ascertain for sure what forms that we're dealing with? Are we dealing with the asset form with the intermediate form? In that case we're dealing with K. One? Are we dealing with the intermediate form and the base form then we would be dealing with K. Two. Now take the same approach as we move on to example to try to work out the question yourself to see how to answer it. But if you get stuck don't worry. Just come back and take a look at the next video. Look to see what exactly are we dealing with here, what forms are involved and therefore what K. A. To use.

