Monoprotic & Diprotic Buffer Calculations 1

here it states that sulfurous acid which is H two S. 03 is a major component in the creation of commercial fertilizers here it asks, what is the buffer component concentration ratio of a buffer that has a ph of 1.15. Alright so we have a buffer here. So we know we're dealing with the Henderson Hasselbach equation. So P H. Equals P. K. Plus log of are conjugate base over our weak acid. When it's when it asks for the component concentration ratio, it's really asking what is the ratio of conjugate base too weak acid. So what is that value there? We run into the problem though, we're dealing with a dye protic acid here and that's illustrated by having two K values as well. We don't know are we dealing with P. K. One or P. K. Two within this question. How do we determine that? Well, we can take a look at all the forms that sulfurous acid takes when we begin to remove its H plus ions. So here we have sulfurous acid which is the acid form. We remove the first acidic hydrogen. So that means we're dealing with K. One. So that's H. S. 03 minus. Then we remove the last acidic hydrogen. So we're dealing with K. Two to give us S. 032 minus. Now we're gonna say here that the relationship between the acid form and the intermediate form. We're gonna say we have this imaginary line here we're gonna say this imaginary line here, we're gonna say this represents the line for P. K. One. So here if we took the negative log of K1 which is this number right here, take the negative log of it. We'll get PK1 equals 1.86. Then we're gonna say there's an imaginary line here which separates the intermediate form from the base form. So we take the negative log of this K. Two to give me P. K. Two. That comes out to 7.17. These P. K values are important because we're gonna say here, we can relate them in terms of P. H. So basically if our ph is equal To 1.86. So let's say P. H. equals P K. One, what would that mean? What would that would mean that my asset form would be equal to my intermediate form. And how do we know that? Well, if we're dealing with a buffer, if my asset form which would be this form is equal to my intermediate form, which is this form? All of this was just equal one log of one would equal zero. So that would just all drop out. And so ph would equal P. K. One. And we're gonna say here, if my P. H. Equals P. K. Two, that would mean that that my intermediate form equals my basic form for the same exact reason. Now if your ph is less than your P. K. One, what does that mean? That means you're dealing with a give and take between the acid form and the intermediate form. So our P K. A. R. P H. R is 1.15. Which means we fall somewhere in here. Which means we're talking about removing that first acidic hydrogen in order to create this intermediate form. If your ph happened to be a number that was greater than 1.86 and Less than 7.17, then you would fall somewhere within here. Remember this goes all the all the way back to our principal species when we're talking about the form that predominates depending on the ph and when we compared to RP K. Value and if we had a ph greater than this P. K. Two then this would be the dominant form. Now going back we said the ph is 1.15. So we know we're dealing with basically the acid form as the predominant form. And so we're talking about removing its first acidic hydrogen to make the intermediate form. So that would mean our equation now is P. H equals P K. One plus log of my intermediate form divided by my asset form. So PH one is 1.15. Then we're going to say here, let me take myself out you guys. P H equals 1.5. P. K. One equals 1.86 plus log of H. S. +03 minus divided by H two S. +03. Subtract both sides by 1.86. So when we do that we're gonna get initially negative .71 equals log of the intermediate form divided by the asset form. Then all we do now is we take the inverse log Which just means here 10 to the negative .71 equals the ratio of my intermediate form divided by my asset. For So when we punch that number into our calculators, that's gonna give us .195 over H two S. 03. So what is this number telling me while this number here is telling me since the ratio whatever number I get is always is always going to be over one. So what this ratio is telling me is that for every one Um weak acid form we have .195 of the intermediate form. That's the ratio this ratio is telling me that I have more of the acid, weak acid form than I do of the intermediate form. So our ratio here would be .195-1. To represent the ratio of my conjugate base or intermediate to my weak acid form. So just remember remember remember with uh polyp Roddick acids and die protic acid. We have to be aware of which K are we dealing with that will determine which PK we're gonna deal with within our Henderson Hasselbach equation to find either the ph the ratio of the conjugate base to the weak acid. Or possibly just the amount of the conjugate base by itself, or the weak acid by itself. So now that we've seen these two examples attempt to do on the practice question that's left on the bottom of the page, attempted on your own, come back and take a look and see how I approach that same question.

