Diprotic Buffers

So now when we take a look at di protic buffers, we have to pay attention to the fact that we have more than one K. Value associated with our acid forms here we started with H. Two A. Which is the generic form of any dia protic acid here it's fully propagated. So it has it's too acidic hydrogen. We're gonna remove the first acidic hydrogen to give us a church a minus. If we're talking about removing the first acidic hydrogen then we're dealing with K. A. one and the H A minus represents the middle or intermediate form of our initial die protic acid. Now when we're in the H a minus form we can talk about removing that last and second H plus ion. Talking about removing the second H plus ions means that we're gonna deal with K. Two. We're moving it gives us a two minus which represents the base form will form that has no H. Plus whatsoever attached to it. So because we have the presence of two acidic hydrogen will be dealing with two K values. Within our calculations we just have to make sure um which form are we going to use? So if we take a look here because of this presence of two K. S. We have two different forms of the Henderson Hasselbach equation. If we're dealing with the acid form and the intermediate form then K one connects them together. So the Henderson Hasselbach equation becomes P. H equals P. K. One plus log of the the intermediate divided by the acid form. If we're dealing with the intermediate form in the base form then we're dealing with K two. So the Henderson Hasselbach equation becomes P. H. Equals P. K. Two plus log of the base form divided by the intermediate form. If we were to take a look here at these two examples that we have. So if we take a look at this first one here, I'm telling us that we're dealing with sulfurous acid. So sulfuric acid is H. Two S. 03. This is the acid form of our acid. If we're gonna remove its first acidic hydrogen, that means we're gonna deal with K. A. One. And that will give us a church S. 03 minus which is hydrogen sulfide or by cell fight. So this is my intermediate form and then finally removing the second and which represents the last acidic hydrogen. We're dealing with K. Two. That would give me your soul fight ion. So this is the base form in this first question. We're dealing with the acid form here and we can see that one of the hydrogen has disappeared and we've replaced it with a sodium. So this is my intermediate form. So in this example here we'd say P. H. Equals P. K. One Which is the negative log of K one plus log of the concentration of the intermediate form divided by the acid form. So here this will give us 1.89 as our possible answer. Now in this one we're given volume of malaria. T remember when we talked about simple buffer systems. When we're dealing with mono product acids in earlier videos, we said that moles equals leaders times more clarity. So if we don't change these mls into leaders by dividing them by 1000 and then multiplying by the polarity, we get the moles of both of these compounds. So it be that many leaders times point 10 moller Will be .003 moles. And then we have .020 L times 0.20 moller they give me .004 moles. Now in this example, what do we have? We have sodium sulfite. So here both acidic hydrogen are totally gone now. So this must represent the base form. And here we still have one acidic hydrogen remaining. So this is the intermediate form. So here because we're dealing with the base form in the intermediate form, we know that Henderson Hasselbach equation becomes now P. H equals P. K two which is just the negative log of K two plus log of the moles of my base form divided by the moles of my my intermediate form. And again remember also from earlier videos we said that when it comes to the Henderson Hasselbach equation, we could use either moles or polarity as the units um within these formulas. So when we work this out, that gives me 1.07. Actually no, sorry, not 1.07. So we were supposed to take the negative log here of 6.48 times 10 to the negative eight. And then we're gonna add a log of .003 divided by .004. And that's supposed to give us here three supposed to give us seven point 07 as our final ph in terms of determining what the ph of my total solution would be. So we can see that there is a difference when we do this calculation whether we're dealing with the acid forming its intermediate or the intermediate form with its base form. So we have to be wary when it comes to die. Product buffer systems, know what form you're dealing with, which will therefore determine which PK value to use, which at the end will determine what your final ph will be. As we continue, our discussion of buffers will continue to do calculations dealing with dia product um acids and later on we'll move on to polyp Roddick acids.

