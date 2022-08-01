Diprotic Buffers

So in our discussions of buffers up to this point we've discussed mono product buffers where the acid only has one acidic hydrogen. Now we're going to extend that further by taking a look at dia product buffer systems. We're gonna say here that a dia product buffer can be approached in a way similar to mono product buffers. The key difference is that a di protic acid has two acidic hydrogen. So we're gonna say because it has two acidic hydrogen that's gonna possess to P. K. A. Or to K. Values. So just a quick refresher if we're taking a look at a mono product buffer. So here H represents our acid form where it possesses the H plus ion K. A. Can be thought of measuring the strength of this acid. The higher the K the stronger it is, the more likely it is to give away an H plus giving away H plus creates its base form or conjugate base form. Now a good example here we have hipaa Cloris acid which is H. C. L. O. It's a week oxy acid here. The conjugate base, we've removed the H plus from it usually by losing an H. Plus from our acid form. We replaced it with a group one metal. And this way we keep it as a neutral compound. So here is the conjugate base because again it has one less hydrogen. We know that the Henderson Hasselbach equation is just simply P. H. Equals P. K. A. Plus log of conjugate base over weak acid here in a mono product system, we only have one K value associated with the weak acid, so we know that this P k A. Is just one possible value. When we deal with dia product systems, though, we're gonna have to acidic hydrogen, so we have to choose wisely. Do we use P k. One or P. K. To, within our calculations, click onto the next video and see how we approach die product buffer systems.

