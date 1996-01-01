Confidence Intervals Calculations 1

continuing our discussion on confidence intervals. Let's take a look at the following example. Here it says the barium content of a metal ore was analyzed several times by a percent composition process here are given four measurements of 40.10 point 11.4 and 0.11. Here we need to calculate the mean median and mode now realize here that we have two types of means that we've dealt with up to this point. We have our traditional mean which is just X. With a lineup of it. And then we have mu which is termed our population mean remember to get the population mean? We would need to do several measurements. So many in fact that are typical average mean with transition into the population mean since here we only have four measurements. We know we're dealing with our standard mean. So we're gonna say here are mean equals all the measurements added up. So we're gonna take all of these measurements, add them together And then divided by the total number of measurements. So the total number of measurements is four Doing that. We're gonna have .036 as the total for the top portion divided by four. So that gives me .009 As my standard. Mean next we need to figure out our median for median. We're gonna list these measurements from smallest to largest. So we have .004.010.011 and .011 for the median. We look for the middle of all these measurements. If it's just one number, if it were five digits there would be one number in the middle and we would choose that number as our median. In this example though, two numbers are technically in the middle. So what we do here is we take those two numbers and we add them together And we divide by two. Doing that would give me .0-1, divided by two, which is .0105 as my median. Finally, we need to determine our mode. Our mode is just the measurement that appears the most. The measurement that appears the most is .011, so that would represent our mode. So these are just some basic statistical definitions and calculations that you should be familiar with. Now that we've done this example, continue on to the next one where you're asked to calculate the standard deviation attempted on your own but if you get stuck, just come back and see how I approach that same question

