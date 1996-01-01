So here it says constructed 95% confidence interval for an experiment that found the main temperature for a given city in july as one oh 3.5 degrees Celsius with a standard deviation of 1.8 from 10 measurements. Now obviously this temperature is much too high for a normal city. So this is a fictitious city. Um with the temperature this high. Now they're asking for the 95% confidence interval. What we have to do here is we have to determine what our T value is, which we kind of already did When talking about our tea table here we have 10 measurements. And remember your degrees of freedom is N -1. We have 10 measurements -1 gives me a degree of freedom of nine. So here's our degree of freedom of nine. They're telling us that we're dealing with a confidence interval of 95%. And then we just traced down and we saw that this was R. T. Value 2.262. So that represents our T. Value here. So now we're gonna say that our confidence interval which I'll abbreviate is ci equals your mean or average plus or minus t times your standard deviation divided by the number of measurements. All right, so we have one oh 3.5 degrees Celsius plus or minus R. T value is 2.26 to our standard deviation is 1.8, Divide by number of measurements which is 10. So then we're gonna get here 103.5°C plus or -1.28°C. So that means that our range here Would be 103.5°C -1.28°C two one oh 3.5 plus one point To 8°C. So that means here that on this day in July the temperature would range between 102.2 2°C to 104.78°C. So we are 95% confident that our range on this particular day would between would be between 102.22 degrees Celsius to one oh 4.78 degrees Celsius. Now that's how we approach questions like this. When we have to deal with confidence intervals, remember we're never going to be 100% confident because the highest we can be is 90 9.9% confidence with any um range when given a mean standard deviation and number of measurements. So just remember when it comes to using the tea table, we have to first determine our number of measurements and from there are degrees of freedom. Then match up the T value with the percentage that's given to you within the question in this one, it was 95

