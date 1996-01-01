So here it states that a confidence interval is a specific interval estimate of a parameter determined by using data obtained from a sample. So what does that really say? Well, a confidence interval is a way of knowing for certain based on a percentage that a certain value will lie within a certain range. So when we're talking about confidence intervals, um we tend to look at percentages from 50% all the way to 99.9%. So by using our confidence interval, let's say 50%, I can say that I am 50% confident that my value lies within this given range. So that's the whole premise behind a confidence interval, it gives us a level of certainty that will find a particular value that we're looking for within a given per parameter or range of values. Now we're gonna say here for example, 95% confidence interval means we are 95% confidence that the mean lies within a given interval. So basically what we've been saying, so our value or average value will fall within a given range based on using our confidence interval formula. Now the confidence interval formula is we're going to say equals X plus t. S over square root of N. Here, we're going to say that the students T is obviously the t value, our standard deviation is S. R number of measurements that we're looking at is N. And then our average or our mean is just X here, with this line above. Now we're gonna say related to the confidence interval is a student's t statistical table. Now here we take a look at it, realise here that we have our degrees of freedom, that's just number of measurements -1. And we can see that our degrees of freedom go from one all the way to infinity infinity just means that it's a number beyond the 120 individual measurements that were customers seeing for large sampling. And we're gonna say here we have confidence interval percentages. So we go from 50% all the way to 99.9% confidence intervals. So we use this table once we determine our degrees of freedom to determine what our T value is. So for example, if we had 10 measurements, we'd say that is 10 minus one. So that's a degree of freedom of nine. And let's say we're looking for 95% confidence interval. So we just move all the way to 95% which would get us here. This tells us that the T value is 2.262. We take that T value, we plug it in here. Once we've determined our average or mean from an earlier calculation, we know our standard deviation. We know that the number of measurements we have originally is 10 From this, we'd be able to figure out what our confidence interval is, we'd figure out that our value is some mean value. Let's say 50.3 plus or minus some value. So it'd be 95% confident that our mean lies within that given range. Now we've seen the fundamentals in terms of confidence interval, we'll take a look at the example left on the bottom of the page, so make sure you click on the next video and see how I approach the same exact example in determining the 95% confidence interval based on the information provided.

