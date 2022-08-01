Polyprotic Acid Titrations

So we've passed the second equivalence point realized here that we had di hydrogen phosphate reacting with N A. O. H. To give us hydrogen phosphate. We are beyond the second equivalence point, which means we'll have an excess of N A. O H. This has been totally destroyed so it's no longer around. We would form some of this conjugate base here. But remember strong species have a bigger impact on the overall ph than congee gets would. So we'll focus on determining the concentration of our strong base here. We'd save. The concentration of our strong base is equal to the initial concentration of the strong base, Which is .100 moller times the volume of access. So we needed 100 mls to get to the second equivalents point, we are 15 mls over that. So that is our excess divided by our total volume, which is 50 mls plus 1 15 mls, which is 1 65 mls. This gives us a concentration of .009091 Moeller. All we do now is we determine what the P O. H. Is by taking the negative log of that number. So that gives me 2.04 as the POH. Ph would just be 14 - that value. So at this point we'd have a ph of 11.96. Once we've passed the second equivalence point. Now we'll quickly approach the third equivalence point and see what our ph would register at that point

