Isoelectric and Isoionic Points Calculations 1

So here we're told to calculate the Isil Elektrik and isil ionic ph of 0.25 moller glutamine. Here. Glutamine has to P K. S. P. K. One equals 2.19. And P K two equals 9.0. This is neither an acidic or basic amino acid. That's why the third PK is not given. Now here to determine our Isil Elektrik point, we can say here that ph is equal to half my P. K. One plus my P. K. Two. So that's half of 2.19 plus 9.00. Which gives me a final ph of 5.60. For the Isil ionic ph any time we have to find the Isil ionic ph we assume that we're dealing with the Saturn ion of the amino acid. So it's intermediate form, it only has two P. K. S. So it is a dye product system. So in that case H plus one equal square root of K. One times K. A two times the formal concentration of my amino acid plus K. One times K. W. Divided by K. one plus the formal concentration, we're gonna say here that my K. One equals 10 to the negative P. K. One and my K two equals 10 to the negative P. K. Two. Now that we have those values, we can plug them into the formula. So it equals square root of 10 to the negative 2.19 times 10 to the negative 9.00 formal concentration is .025 plus 10 to the negative 2.19 times 1.0 times 10 to the negative 14, Divided by 10 to the negative 2.19 plus. The formal concentration of .025 molar. Here. When we work out the problems on top and on the bottom, we're gonna get 1.61478 times 10 to the negative 13 on top, divided by 130.31457 on the bottom. When we take the square root of that ratio, we're gonna get as our final concentration for H plus as 2.265 or +66 times 10 to the negative six Mohler. So that represents the concentration of H plus, taking the negative log of it. Well, give me my ph So here my p. h. equals approximately 5.64. Realize here that when it comes to determining the Isil Elektrik and isotonic ph of a Dia product or polyp product system, the values will be very close to one another here. The ionic ph because it involves the use of more values and the actual concentration will be closer to the actual ph of my dia product or polyp product system. The ice electric point. Although close um usually is not as accurate but don't worry, both of the values should be very close to one another. Any time you do both of these processes. Now that we've seen this attempted to example two draw the structures in charge of a Spartak acid at a ph of 9.82, so Spartak acid represents an acidic amino acid. Therefore, it's gonna possess three P. K. Values based on those p. K. Values determine which form would predominate at the given ph. Once you've done that, come back and see if your answer matches up with mine.

