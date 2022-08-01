Isoelectric and Isoionic Points Calculations 1

So here it says draw the structures in charge of a Spartak acid at ph equal 9.82. So Spartak acid represents an acidic amino acid, so possesses three P. K values. It's PK. one value equals right, I'm up here, P K one equals 1.88. And that is for its alpha carbon silic acid group. So that's the car box a group that's connected to the alpha carbon. P. K two equals 9.60. And that is for the ammonium group connected to the alpha carbon. And then finally P. K three equals 3.65. That is for our our group here, we're gonna say that the first way we can draw this structure is we have a car basilica acid, which is my our group here is my ammonium group that's connected to my alpha carbon and here's the other carbon silicate acid group. Here we're talking about PK. A. one. Well, P. H equals P K. One. Once we pass this line here, it becomes basic enough for us to remove the most acidic hydrogen, which is the hydrogen with the lowest PK value. So that means that we're losing this hydrogen here. So here we look like this. Now Here, when we cross when we get to this line, P. H. equals PKA two. Once we pass this line we're gonna remove the next acidic hydrogen most acidic hydrogen, which would be this hydrogen. So now we have this form of my amino acid. And then finally, what we're dealing with P K. Three, we have P. H Equals P. K. A. Three. And beyond this point were basic enough to remove the last acidic hydrogen, which is one of these hydrogen is here for the ammonium group. So now we have this neutral form NH two. So here the value will be 1.88. Here would be 3.65 and here is 9.60. The ph is 9.82. So we've gone beyond this line here. So the predominant form of the amino acid would be this form where all the acidic hydrogen have been removed. So this is the view of the amino acid once the PH hits 9.82. So remember this is dealing with amino acids but it's piggybacking off of concepts we've seen before where we're relating ph two P. K. A. If the ph is greater than the peak A. We have enough of a basic enough environment to remove an acidic hydrogen. Now that we've seen this example, attempted to practice question one were asked to figure out what our P. I. Value is for the given amino acid. Once you've attempted this, come back and see if your answer matches up with mine

