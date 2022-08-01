Isoelectric and Isoionic Points

So here we say that at the so ionic point the polyp protic acid exists as an intermediate. And so we can utilize past equations to determine the concentration of H Plus. Now remember for di product system or die protic acid, we have three forms. We have the acidic form, we have the intermediate form and we have the basic form. Here we only have one intermediate form and the concentration of H plus for that intermediate form equals the square root of K. One times K two times the formal concentration of my dia protic acid plus K. One times K. W. Which remember is 1.0 times 10 to the negative. 14 at 25 degrees Celsius divided by K one plus the formal concentration again for a polyp protic acid. Traditionally try product acids are the most common polyp product acids discussed. We have the acidic form. We have the first intermediate form. We have the second intermediate form. And then we have our basic form. Here we have two intermediate forms, which is why we have two different equations. So remember here we be dealing with H plus for the first intermediate form and here would be dealing with H plus for the second intermediate form. Remember that P K P H here equals P K one, P H E R equals P K A two. And then here P H equals P K A three. Depending on where your ph lands. In terms of being in here or being in here can help us determine um which equation really is useful in terms of determining ph or H Plus in this case. Now the electric point is the ph where the acid form is equal to the conjugate base form and therefore the average charge is equal to zero. Now again, if we're dealing with a dye product, acid dye product assets have two K. A values. K. One where we remove the first acidic hydrogen to give us our intermediate form and then K two, which gives us our basic form. Also remember here that K two would be connected to KB one and then K one would be connected to KB two. Here, we really don't need to worry about the KB values. Just realize for dia protic acid ph for the ice electric point which sometimes is written as P I equals half the P. K one plus the P K two with polly protic acid. We run into the issue again of are we talking about the first intermediate form or the second intermediate form? So we have two different equations. Here we have P. H equals half P. K one plus P K two. When we're dealing with the first intermediate form and then here we have P. H equals half P. K two plus P K 31 dealing with the second intermediate form. Now, traditionally when we talk about ice electric points, we relate them to the amino acids. Now for this first ice electric point where we're dealing with the two lower P K. A values. This is traditionally used for the acidic amino acids. So the acidic amino acids have three P. K. S. Here we use the the two lower P K. Values that they have out of the three. And examples of our acidic amino acids would be a Spartak acid Which has a three letter code of ASP. And the one letter code of deep and glue tannic acid. Glue tannic acid has a three letter code code of G. L. U. And the one letter code of E. So if we're dealing with determining the ice electric point of Spartak acid or glue tannic acid, they both have three PK values. But we use the two lower P. K values to find the ice electric point. Now here we're dealing with the two larger P. K. Values. P. K. Two and P. K. Three. This is traditionally used for the basic amino acids like the acidic amino acids. They also have three P. K. S. But we're focusing on the two larger P. K values. To find the ice electric points. Your basic amino acids would be Argentine Sergeant nine, which has a three letter abbreviation of A R. G. One letter abbreviation of our. We also have histamine which has a three letter abbreviation of hiss And one letter abbreviation of H. And then lie scene would be the last basic amino acid here. It B. L. Y. S and K. So remember when we're talking about ice electric points, we traditionally refer them to amino acids. When we're talking about polyp protic acid, we're talking about amino acids with three P. K values, die product acids, those are just normal amino acids that are not acidic or basic. They only have two P. K values that we can use. So there's only one equation for them. And then also remember that when we're talking about the ice electric point, we're really referring to the intermediate form of your die protic acid or your polyp protic acid. We're calling the equations for the intermediate forms for di product system. And a polyp product system is essential on our path of determining what our ph will be. So keep in mind these different definitions and how they relate to these different formulas.

