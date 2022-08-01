Bronsted Acid-Base

So here we have to write the conjugate acid for the compound given. So if we want its conjugate acid, that must mean that this is it acts as a base and accepts an H. Plus. So here by accepting an H. Plus it becomes H two P. 03. Here, you're not only accepting a hydrogen, but you're accepting a plus one charge as well, its charges already two minus. By accepting a plus one, it becomes more positive. So now it's H two P. +03. What's happening is that it's reacting with water? It is acting as the base now, so water is acting as the acid. Water is gonna donate an H. Plus to it. That's how it becomes a church to P. +03 minus. And in the process by losing an H. Plus, water becomes O. H minus. So we'd say here that this is called di hydrogen, phosphate. H two P 03 minus would represent the conjugate acid of our starting material of HP oh 32 minus. Now that we've seen those two examples, put it all together and classify each one of the following compounds under the words provided. Once you do that, come back and see how your answer matches up with mine

Hide transcripts