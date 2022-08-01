Bronsted Acid-Base

So here we have to write the formula of the conjugate base for the following compound. So here conjugate base means that this is acting as an acid. So if we want to write its conjugate base, that means we have to remove NH plus from the compound itself. Remember if they're asking for the conjugate base? Just removing H Plus from the compound and you'll have your conjugate base. So here removing an H. Plus from it gives us S. +03. Remember we're not only losing a hydrogen but we're losing a positive charge here, it's already negative one. Losing a positive charge means it becomes more negative. So becomes S. +032 minus. In actuality what's going on here is we have a chess. So three minus reacting with water, it is acting as the acid, water is acting as the base. So it's going to donate an H plus away and that's how it becomes S. +032 minus. In the process, water accepts an H. Plus to become a church +30. Plus here, sulfate ion would represent the conjugate base of hydrogen sulfate sulfate or by sulfate which is H. S. +03 minus now that you've seen that example. I think of it the opposite way in which we have to find the contra acid of the example given below. Um Once you do that, click on the next video and see if your answer matches up with mine

