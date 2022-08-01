Bronsted Acid-Base

So this question is pretty straightforward in terms of recognizing Bronston Laurie, acid and Bronston lori base and its conjugate. So here we just simply have to identify the acid base, conjugate acid and conjugate bases in the following reaction. So here we have H. F. Here we have water in the process of donating and accepting an H. Plus, we produce fluoride ion and the hydro nia My on we can see that HF transitions into F minus. It lost an H plus. So it has to represent the acid. Water accepts an H plus to go from water to H +30 plus. So it must be the base. Remember whatever you are as a reactant, you're the opposite as a conjugate. If HF is the acid F minus would be its conjugate base. And if water is the base H30 plus is its conjugate acid. Now realize that H F and F minus, they're different by one hydrogen. So they would represent the conjugate acid base pair to one another. Water and H 30 plus are different by one hydrogen. One H plus. So they would represent another conjugate acid base pair. So the idea of Bronston Laurie is pretty simple and straightforward. This is important when it comes to calculating the ph of weak acids and weak based solutions because you have to think of the reactions in this format, you have your acid and bases as reactant and your conjugate as products. This will help later on with the formation of ice charts in order to calculate the concentration of H Plus or oh h minus two at the end, determine the ph or P o. H of solutions. Now that you've got that down, move on to the last classification of acids and bases.

