Bronsted-Lowry Acid-Base

So we started with the simplest definitions of acids and bases on the radius model where the acid was just increasing the amount of H plus ions in solution and the base was increasing the amount of O. H minus concentration and solution. After that, we move on to the Bronston Laurie definitions of acids and bases. Now in 1923 Jonas Bronson and thomas Laury developed their new set of definitions for what constitutes an acid and a base. Now, according to them, acids are considered proton, which is the same thing as your hydrogen ion or hydro name ion donors and bases are considered to be proton. Except ear's. So unlike uranus acids and bases, they are not limited to aqueous environments. So we're expanding out from solvent of water and moving into other solvents, other situations in which this definition still holds true. Now here every Arrhenius acid is a Bronston Laurie acid. So think about it. Our example of hcl for Arrhenius acid. Here under the Arrhenius acid, we said it broke up into ions to give us a plus. Now the boston Laurie model, what's really going on is hcl is donating its H plus to water to give us a 30 plus, which is the same thing as H plus, that's why everyone is acid is a boston Laurie acid. Now every Iranians base is also a boston Laurie base if we had any O. H. That'll which minus which is the base since it's negative it could easily accept an H plus ion from hcl if it had to and because it can accept an H plus from hcl, it constitutes a boston Laurie base. Now our boston lori, acids and bases are just called our conjugate acid base pairs. When we're talking about a reaction. Hopefully this is just quick review for all of you. Um, this was a predominant portion of general chemistry or we talked about acid based reactions. So we're just getting the definitions out of the way before we head on to more advanced calculations. Now here remember Arrhenius was the simplest definition of an acid and base Bronston lori is just taking a few steps further into talking about more complex city that don't involve water as a solvent. We still have another form of acids and bases that still remain after this one. But right now we're focused on our assets being proton donors and our base is being proton except ear's now that we've got the fundamentals down. Try to do example one. Hopefully you guys remember these types of questions from jen cam in order to get the correct answer. For example, one if you don't quite remember, don't worry, just come back and we'll quickly go over this example

