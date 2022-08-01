Equilibrium State Calculations 1

Yeah, consider the following reactions in 25 degrees Celsius. So in reaction one, we have two moles of N. O. Decomposing to produce N two gas and 02 gas here, it has a K value of one times 10 to the 30 reaction to. We have two moles of water breaking down to give us two moles of hydrogen gas and one mole of oxygen gas. It has a K value of five times 10 to the negative 82. And then finally we have two moles of carbon monoxide plus one mole of oxygen gas combining to give us two moles of carbon dioxide gas. Here it has a K value of three times 10 to the negative 92. The positive 91. Now here it says which compound is most likely to disassociate and give 02 gas as at 25°C. Alright, so they're saying here that we have a compound, it's going to dissociate or break up To produce 02. So, 02 has to be a product. When we look at our three equations automatically. The third equation is out Because in this 102 is not a product, it's a reactant. And again, we're looking for a compound to break apart to produce 02 as a product. Alright, so now we have the answer is looking at either reaction one to reaction to. Now we want to create 02 as a product And realize here that our equilibrium constant or capital K. looks at the magnitude of our equation basically, the larger your K value is the more products you can produce here in reaction one, this equilibrium value, equilibrium constant value is really large, which means that we produce a great amount of product so we'll produce a lot of 02 gas. And what helps to produce that 02 gas, nitrogen monoxide breaking up helps to produce that 02 gas. So the answer here would be option B reaction to doesn't work because here it's equilibrium constant is much smaller than one, which means that reactant are much more greatly favored. So we're not going to produce very much product at all. So very little of 02 would be produced. So that's why H 20 gas could not be an answer. And remember this all hinges on the fact that K. Your equilibrium constant equals products. Overreacting. If you're K is larger than one, then product would have to be a much larger number than reactant. That's what makes reaction one the best choice. And that's why Eno gas is the correct compound, which will break up to produce the most amount of 02. I do

Hide transcripts