Equilibrium State Calculations 1

So here we're told for the following chemical reaction, nitrogen gas plus, oxygen gas produces two moles of nitrogen monoxide gas. We're told that our equilibrium constant K. C is 3.7 times 10 to the negative five. Our rate constant for the four directions, 2.5 times 10 to the negative three. And our rate constant for the reverse reaction is 67.57. Now they're saying addition of a catalyst increases the ford rate constant um to 1.8 times 10 to the negative one. What is the new reverse rate constant after the addition of the catalyst? So remember the equation is our equilibrium constant. K. C equals our rate constant in the forward direction, divided by a rate constant in the reverse direction. Now, when it comes to our rate constants, they can be affected by a few factors, they can be affected by the addition of a catalyst. They can be affected if we increase or decrease are reacting concentration, they can be affected by increasing the surface area of our reactant since they can also be affected by a change in temperature. The addition of a catalyst here is the direct factor in changing my ford rate constant from 2.5 times 10 times 10 to negative 3 to 1.8 times 10 to the negative one. Now, when it comes to our equilibrium constant though. So capital K, the only factor that can affect its value, make it different would be temperature because we never mentioned a change in temperature here. That means that our equilibrium constant K C will remain the same value. So it's still going to be 3.7 times 10 to the negative five even after the addition of a catalyst here, the rate constant in the four direction we're told is 1.8 times 10 to the negative one. And all we're doing here is solving for rate constant in the reverse direction. So we're just solving for K. Are there all we have to do is isolate KR. So multiply both sides by KR So K. R. Times my equilibrium constant equals The rate constant in the four direction. And now we just need to divide both sides here by our equilibrium constant to isolate the rate constant in the reverse direction. Yeah, So when I do that now KR from my reverse direction equals 4.86 times 10 to the three as my final answer. So just remember the factors affecting the rate constant. Um are these four? Whereas to affect our equilibrium constant, all that we can do is affect temperature and that will cause a change in my equilibrium constant. We'll talk in greater detail on if this increases or decreases in my equilibrium constant. When we discuss the settlers principle. Also, what you should keep in mind in terms of this question is the addition of a catalyst. Not only increased the rate of the forward reaction, but it also affects the reverse reaction. So, catalyst affects both the reverse and forward directions in a chemical reaction. Now that you've seen this, go onto the next video and take a look at example, too. If you want, you can attempt it on your own. But again, if you get stuck, don't worry, just come back and see how I approach example, too.

Hide transcripts