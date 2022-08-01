Equilibrium State Calculations 2

when reaction one and two below are added together. The result is reaction three were asked to find the equilibrium constant for reaction three, which is K three. Now, the way we approach this question is the way we would approach a question if we're dealing with Hess's Law. Our goal is to isolate this equation here. And the way we isolate that equation is by manipulating the other equations that have known equilibrium constant values. Alright, so we're gonna go one by one and see what we find each one of these compounds. So here we need one mole of nitrous acid as a reactant. If we look up above that, the reactions one and two here, we have one mole of nitrous acid as a reactant. It matches exactly with the one mole that I need here. That tells me that I cannot manipulate reaction one at all. So I leave it as is next, I need one mole of hydroxide ion as reactant. And here it goes here again, it matches perfectly, which means I don't do anything to this equation. I don't manipulate it at all. And then we can see here that my one mole of an L two minus as a product that I need is right here and my one mole of water as a liquid as a product. I need one mole here, I have two moles of it as products. But then I also have one mole of it over here is reacting. It's what's going to happen is that this one's gonna completely cancel out with one from here, Leaving me with one left, everything that hasn't canceled. That would come down. So this would come down to give me this. This also cancels out with this. This would come down to give me this. This would come down to give me this and this would come down to give me this. I've canceled out everything that I can cancel out. And I've isolated the equation that I need always say at this point is to find K three, we would say K three equals K one times K two. So we'd multiply 4.50 times 10 to the negative, four times 1.0 times 10 to the 14 when we do that. It gives me a K three value of 4.50 times 10 to the 10. This one was pretty simple. We didn't have to manipulate the equations at all. All we had to do was cancel out intermediates which are compounds that look alike except one is a reacting, one is a product and then just multiply your equilibrium constants to find the missing one. In the bottom example, we will have to do some types of manipulations to equations to get the desired final equation. In that, in those cases we'll see what happens to our equilibrium constants when we manipulate the equations as a whole. So guys keep in mind the simple things that we did here as we move on to the next example in the next video. Okay

