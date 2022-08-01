Equilibrium State Calculations 3

here are asked what is the equilibrium constant for the reaction? So the reaction we're trying to isolate is one mole of ammonia plus, one mole of hydro ni um ion produces one mole of ammonium ion plus one mole of water as a liquid. So we have to manipulate these two equations because they have known equilibrium constant values. So we're gonna go one by one and see what we find each one of these compounds from the two equations below. So I need one mole of NH three as a reactant. Here goes, our one mole of NH three as a reactant. It matches up perfectly with the one I need to isolate here. So it means I cannot manipulate that equation at all. I leave it as is next I need one mole of H 30 plus as a reactant. If I look at the two equations of below, I have what I have two moles of H 30 plus as products. So I need to do to changes. I first need to reverse the reaction so that it becomes a reactant. Like I needed to be here and I also need to divide by two because here there's only one mole of H 30 plus. But here we have to All right, so we're gonna reverse and when we reverse it we're gonna get to O H minus Plus two H 30 plus Gives us four H 20 liquid. Now, when I reverse the reaction, that's going to give me the reciprocal of my equilibrium constant K. So now my K. C becomes 1/1 0.0 times 10 to the negative 28. Thank you. Now this is gone because it's been manipulated again. We have HBO plus is reacting like I want but I need only one mole of it. So what I have to do here is I'm gonna have to divide by two when it comes to your equilibrium constant. K. We tend to associate things in terms of multiplication. So if I'm going to divide by two really means I like that that you're multiplying by one half and we have to do it in terms of multiplication because that will help us understand what K. Is gonna be. Alright. So again I have to divide by two because I need only one mole of H 30 plus. Like to have one mole of H 30 plus up here. So now I do I multiplied by a half. So that's O. H minus plus H +30 plus. Acquis gives me two H +20 liquid. Now whatever you multiply by becomes the power so I multiplied by one half. So becomes 1/1 10.0 times 10 to the negative 28. Since I multiplied by half, that becomes the half power Now half power is the same thing as square root. So you could also say, it just means the square root of 1/1 0.0 times 10 to the negative 28. So that it also works alright. So now this is gone because it's been manipulated to this final equation. Now, I have one mole of H30 plus as reactant. Just like I have one mole of H30 plus here has reacted All right next, I need one mole of NH four positive as product. So it matches up perfectly here and I need one mole of H 20 liquid as a product here. I have two moles of H 20 liquid here as products and I have one mole of H 20 liquid as reactant. They look alike except one's of product ones are reacting, that is not allowed. So this one's gonna cancel out with one from here, leaving us with exactly one. Who else can we cancel out? Well here we have one mole of O. H minus as reactant here, we have one mole of O H minus as product. They're going to cancel out and then we look to see what's left. So we have left is NH three H 30 plus, NH four plus and one mole of H 20. Those compounds that are left helped to recreate this equation that I need to isolate up here. So I know I've done it correctly now. If we say that this is K C one and this represents K C two, Then KC three here would just be KC one times KC two. So that's 1.8 times 10 to the negative five times. So when we take the square root of 1/1 0.0 times 10 to the negative 28 that's gonna give you 1.0 times 10 to the 14. So that's K C two. So plug that in. So at the end we're gonna get as our answer 1.8 times 10 to the nine which gives me option a as my answer. So remember when it comes to questions like this, we need to isolate the equation with the unknown equilibrium constant value by manipulating the other equations that have known equilibrium constant values. When you reverse a reaction we get the reciprocal for K. When you multiply by a number that becomes the power. If we're dividing by anything, we have to understand it in terms of of multiplication. So that way we can apply it to the rule of it becoming the power. So if I divide by two it's really multiplying by a half which means half becomes my power. If I divide by three then that would mean I'm multiplying by one third and one third becomes the power so on and so forth. Once we've isolated the equation that we needed, we multiplied the known equilibrium constant values to get the unknown one that we're looking for. Remember these fundamental steps and you'll always be able to calculate the missing equilibrium constant for any given equation

