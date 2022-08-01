Oxidizing Agent - Permanganate Ion

So here we're taking a look at the oxidizing agent of permanganate ion, we're gonna say the most commonly used oxidizing agent. Ty trains include our permanganate ion which is M. N. 04 minus Siri. Um four ion, Die Chrome eight ion as well as our tri iodide ion. Now we're going to say here that an an elite also sometimes called a tie trend that is a week reducing agent requires one of these strong oxidizing agents during penetrations. That's because it goes in terms of your chemical thermodynamics by using a strong oxidizing agent, we're going to basically push the equilibrium towards the product side to ensure that are an elite or tight trend is successfully oxidized by these titans. Now we're going to say that our permanganate ion itself is difficult to isolate because it can easily oxidize its acquis solvent. So water to form manganese for precipitate. Now, for those of you who remember the lab where you deal with permanganate ion, remember it has a dark purplish color if you get it on your hands or skin it's gonna stain them and it's incredibly difficult to get that color out. Also remember that depending on the labs that you've taken, sometimes you have to prepare your permanganate solution and remember that you have to keep it in a place that's dark absent of any light because light itself could somehow cause some of this permanganate ion to be converted into this manganese for oxide and that's the reason why although permanganate ion is a strong and great oxidizing agent, the whole storage of it makes it incredibly difficult to use. And usually we'll go with other types of oxidizing agents instead. Now we're gonna say here in order to isolate the oxidizing agent of permanganate ion. Um we must catalyze it with either acids, basis manganese for oxide or manganese to ion. These helped to push the equilibrium towards the side that helps to generate the permanganate ion here below we have a typical half saw reduction reaction um within an acidic environment for permanganate ion here we have our permanganate ion reacting with eight moles of hydrogen ion here it absorbs five electrons. As a result of this it becomes manganese to ion and water. If we were to increase the amount of permanganate ion, we would thereby force the equilibrium to go in the reverse direction. By this process will help to make more permanganate ion. So by increasing the amount of this, we could help to force more of this being formed. If we were to um expose it to light, light would cause uh catalytic response which would help to make more magazines for um precipitate meghan is for oxide. Precipitate. If we used a base adding a base would help too reduce the amount of H plus ion, we need to replenish that so that again the reaction would shift in the reverse direction to replenish it and as a result create more per magnate. On the other hand, if we were to increase the amount of acid we would increase the amount of H plus ion. And following the chandeliers principle, we have to move in the four direction to get rid of the excess acid added. This would only help to diminish the amount of your permanganate ion. So just remember these are the four main strong types of oxidizing agents. The first two permanganate ion and Syrian four ion are actually the strongest out of the four. The other two are weaker, but with them being weaker, that gives them an advantage because they become more stable. So just remember when it comes to your permanganate ion, we're going to say it's incredibly difficult to isolate. So it has to be handled with extreme care. Go to the next video and see the steps necessary to standardize and prepare the permanganate ion.

