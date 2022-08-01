So here we have to calculate the ionic strength of the following ionic compound. So here this compound is copper two sulfate. It breaks up into copper two ion plus the sulfide ion. Now how do I know that copper has a plus two charge? Well you need to remember your poly atomic ion S. +03. Here is sulfide ion, right? So that's the formula sulfide ion. If the overall compound is neutral and it's a 1 to 1 relationship, one comfort of one cell fight then if this is two minus, comprehends to be two plus the charges cancel out and have a neutral ionic compound at the end. So right now we have a 1 to 1 relationship of the ions. If the concentration for the entire ionic compound is 0.10 moller then each ion produced will have that same concentration. So here this is 0.10 moller and this is 0.10 moller. Now we're gonna say that our ionic strength equals half. So the concentration of the first ion which is .010 Times its charge squared. So plus two squared plus the concentration of the second ion times its charge squared. So when we do all that, we'll get an answer of .04 for the ionic strength of 0.10 moller, copper two sulfate. So just follow the steps that we did if there were multiple ions. So let's say that there were two coppers for some reason that we'd have to multiply the concentration by two because we have to take into account all the copper ions with the overall concentrations that they have. But here, since it's a 1 to 1, the initial concentration I have for the compound matches the concentrations for the ions provided. Later on, we'll continue more questions that deal with determining the ionic strength of an overall ionic compound. So again, make sure you remember your poly atomic ions and how to correctly classify uh the relationships between the ions and their charges involved.

