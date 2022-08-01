Ionic Strength Calculations

So here it asks, what is the ionic strength of a solution? That is 0.1 molar sodium phosphate and 0.5 molar sodium hydrogen phosphate. Alright, so we're gonna break these compounds up into their ions here, sodium phosphate breaks up into three sodium ions plus one phosphate ion, sodium hydrogen phosphate breaks up into two sodium ions plus one hydrogen phosphate ion. Remember the number of each particular ion has an effect on the overall concentration that it has. So hear the overall morality of the entire sodium phosphate molecule or compound is 0.1 molar. But there are three sodium is here, so that's three times 30.1 molar Here. This would just be .1 molar since there's only one here, this is $0.5 for this. So this is two times 20.5 moller since there's two sodium. And here this would just be 20.5 molar. For ionic strength. Remember ionic strength equals half and it's the summation. So here we have the concentration times its charge squared. But here we have a lot of ions. So C two, Z two squared plus C three, Z three squared plus Z four Z four, C four, Z four squared. Now I know that the both of these are sodium. So technically if you want you can combine them together but I'm keeping them separate because they have different concentrations. So this equals half. So the concentration of the first sodium ion, it's three times 30.1, so that's gonna be 0.3 moller times its charge squared. So 0.1 squared plus the concentration of the next ion which is phosphate ion, there's only one of it. So let's just 10.1 molar times negative three squared. Plus we're gonna have the concentration of the next sodium ions, there's two of them. So that's 20.1 molar plus one squared. Plus we have 0.5 moller times plus two squared. Okay, so that's gonna give me here, if you work this out correctly, it's half times everything within there. So we're gonna have half times .150. So that's gonna give me a final ionic strength of .75. Now that you've seen these two examples attempted this attempt. This practice question that's left here on the bottom. I remember the first thing you should do is to split this compound into its ions from there, determine how many you have of each particular ion. And then from that you can determine their concentrations. To help you determine the final ionic strength for the entire ionic compound. So guys attempted on your own. Once you've done that, come back and see how I approach the same exact practice question

