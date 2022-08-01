Ionic Strength

So let's take a look at the association of silver bromide. So, silver bromide is an ionic solid when we throw it into solution, it's going to basically disassociate into its ions. But in the process an equilibrium is established that just means that very little of these ions are produced during this process. Now connected to the solid ability of any ionic solid is R. K. S. P. Value are solid ability product constant. Remember we talked about this in the past when it comes to the K. S. P. Values for ionic solids, they're typically much less than one because these ionic solids have minimal solid ability within a solvent. Now let's say to this pure solution of water that has this ionic compound dissolving. We will produce x amount of these ions. Now let's say we took that same silver bromide and instead of putting it in pure water we decided to put it into 0.10 moller sodium bromide, realize here that sodium bromide and silver bromide have something in common. They both have bromide ion involved. Remember when it comes to K. S. P. Of ionic solids, we have initial change in equilibrium involved here. The common ion we have is bromide. So initially this would be 0.10 moller this has no common ion right now. So we'd say that zero. Remember we called this the common ion effect but we have an initial amount of water, both ions depending on the solution present. Remember this type of situation helps to decrease the overall cell stability of my ionic compound. So remember think of settlers principle, we're adding more of this. I on here. So according to the settlers principle, when I add product I have to move in reverse to get rid of it. This will cause my reaction to favor the reverse direction towards the solid. Once again. And remember, sorry ability is how much of this ionic solid can we get to dissolve if it's moving backwards it's not dissolving, it's crystallizing. Same thing would happen if I had .25 molar of silver acetate here. The common ion is silver. So in that solution would have an initial amount of .25 molar of silver. Again falling into common iron effect which again would lower my overall psy ability of my ionic compound. So with these common ions we have the overall psy ability decreasing as a result of the common ion effect. But let's say we didn't put it in a solution that had a common eye on, let's say instead we put it in .01 molar sodium per chlorate. Now here sodium is the positive ion. And chlorate is the negative ion. Neither one of those ions matches up with the ions associated with my K. S. P. Value. So here there is no common ion effect involved. What would happen is that this positive ion here would surround this bromide ion. And they basically it would in a way decrease the amount of free floating bromide ions within the solution. The same way here this per chlorate ion would surround this silver ion. As a result, I need to make more of these ions because they're being surrounded by these non common ions here. So to make more of the ions, the ionic solid has to move forward by the settlers principle to re two remake more of those free floating product ions. So here if we put in ions that are not common to our equation, the overall sai ability of my ionic compound will increase as a result of ionic strength. So ionic strength is just the measurement of all the ions in the quickest solution. And ionic strength itself has an equation here we're gonna say ionic strength represents the interactions between ions and water and ions in the solution, ionic strength which is new, equals half the summation of the concentrations of the ions times their charges squared. So if you have two ions, it'd be the concentration of the first ion times its charge squared plus the concentration of the second ion times its charge squared. And if we add additional ions we just keep going until we found the ionic strength. So remember the common ion effect helped to decrease the overall suitability of an ionic compound. But non common ions actually helped to increase sought ability because of ionic strength, they surround those free floating ions. And so your ionic solid adjust by moving in the four direction to create even more of those ions. Now that we know the basic understandings of ionic strength. Take a look at example that's left below. Once you're done, click over to the next video and see how I approach and calculating the ionic strength of that particular compound.

