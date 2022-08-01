Ionic Strength Calculations

So just as we stated in the previous videos when figuring out the ionic strength for any ionic compound, it's best to break it up into its ions to see how many ions we have of each one. So we can figure out their concentrations. So here we have aluminum carbonate, aluminum carbonate breaks up into two aluminum ions Plus three carbonate ions. The concentration of the entire ionic compound is this but the number of ions of each type determines their overall concentration. Here we have two aluminums, so it be two times the original concentration. So the overall concentration of aluminum ions would be .060 moller. Here we have three carbonates, so that's three times the original concentration. So the overall concentration of carbonate is .090 moller. Now we use the formula to determine ionic strength. So ionic strength equals half. Remember it's the summation of we're gonna say the concentration of the ion times its charge squared plus concentration of the next ion times its charge squared. So that'll be half the concentration of my aluminum ion is 0.60 moller times its charge squared. So plus three squared. And then plus the concentration of bicarbonate ion, which is .090 moller Times its charge squared which is -2 squared. So here, if you work out what's in the brackets correctly, you'll get half of .90. So that would mean that my on ionic strength here would be .45. Now that you've seen this example, Try the next one and this one we're asked to figure out the total ionic strength of this solution. So here we have two different ionic compounds mixing together. What effect would that have on the concentration of each ion present to determine the final ionic strength? Try it out for yourself and then come back and see how I approach the same example to question.

Hide transcripts