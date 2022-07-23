Fractional compositions are essential for understanding the relationship between the amounts of acid and base in a solution at a specific pH. As pH decreases, the solution becomes more acidic due to an increase in the concentration of the weak acid, while an increase in pH indicates a more basic solution with a higher concentration of the conjugate base.

Weak acids do not fully ionize in solution, establishing an equilibrium between the undissociated acid (HA) and its ions, H+ and A-. The equilibrium expression for this system is represented by the acid dissociation constant, K a , which is defined as:

K a = [H+] ⁢ [A-] [HA]

The formal concentration of the solution is the sum of the concentrations of the weak acid and its conjugate base. The fraction of acid molecules present can be denoted by the variable α. At the lowest pH, the solution consists entirely of the acid form (100% HA) and 0% of the conjugate base. As pH increases, the proportion of the conjugate base rises while that of the weak acid decreases. At the point where pH equals pK a , the concentrations of the weak acid and conjugate base are equal, each constituting 50% of the solution.

This relationship is encapsulated in the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation:

pH = pK + log ( [A-] [HA] )

When pH equals pK a , the logarithmic term becomes zero, confirming that the concentrations of the weak acid and conjugate base are equal. As pH continues to rise beyond this point, the concentration of the weak acid approaches zero, while the conjugate base approaches 100%.

To calculate the concentration of the weak acid at any pH, the following formula can be used:

[HA] = [H+] ⁢ [H+] + K + a

The fraction of the acid form can be expressed as:

α = [H+] + K + a

Conversely, the fraction of the conjugate base (A-) is given by:

α = K + a + [H+]

These equations allow for the determination of the fractions of both the weak acid and its conjugate base in solution, which together sum to 100%. Understanding these concepts is crucial for analyzing weak acid-base equilibria and their behavior in various chemical contexts.