- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Multiplication and Division Operations: Videos & Practice Problems
Multiplication and Division Operations Practice Problems
Multiply (3.2 x 10^4) by (2.5 x 10^3) and express the result in scientific notation.
Calculate (4.56 x 10^3) x (3.1 x 10^2) and express the result with the correct number of significant figures.
Which of the following calculations correctly handles significant figures: (5.67 x 10^4) / (2.3 x 10^2)?
Given the operations (2.5 x 10^3) x (4.0 x 10^2) and (1.0 x 10^5) / (2.0 x 10^2), synthesize the results and express the final answer in scientific notation.
Calculate (7.89 x 10^2) x (2.0 x 10^1) and express the result with the correct number of significant figures.
Which calculation correctly handles significant figures: (8.0 x 10^3) x (2.5 x 10^2)?
Given the operations (5.0 x 10^2) x (3.0 x 10^1) and (9.0 x 10^3) / (3.0 x 10^1), synthesize the results and express the final answer in scientific notation.
Solve (4.0 x 10^4) x (2.5 x 10^2) and (1.0 x 10^6) / (5.0 x 10^2), then synthesize the results and express the final answer in scientific notation.
Which of the following calculations correctly handles significant figures: (7.0 x 10^4) / (2.0 x 10^2)?
Calculate (6.78 x 10^2) x (3.0 x 10^1) and express the result with the correct number of significant figures.
Which calculation correctly handles significant figures: (9.0 x 10^3) x (1.5 x 10^2)?
Given the operations (6.0 x 10^2) x (2.0 x 10^1) and (8.0 x 10^3) / (4.0 x 10^1), synthesize the results and express the final answer in scientific notation.