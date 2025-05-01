Table of contents
- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
3. Experimental Error
Significant Figures
Significant Figures: Videos & Practice Problems
Significant Figures Practice Problems
20 problems
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following numbers has the most significant figures: 0.0045, 123.45, 1000, or 0.0001?
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why are the rules for counting significant figures important in scientific measurements?
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
In which scenario might additional significant figure considerations be necessary?
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following numbers is the most precise: 0.004, 0.0040, 0.00400, or 0.004000?
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following numbers has the most significant figures: 0.00045, 123.456, 1000, or 0.001?