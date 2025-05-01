- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
The Reaction Quotient: Videos & Practice Problems
The Reaction Quotient Practice Problems
For a reaction where Q = 25 and K = 25, what can be concluded about the state of the reaction?
If Q = 10 and K = 50 for a given reaction, in which direction will the reaction shift to reach equilibrium?
How does a shift to the right on a number line correspond to changes in a chemical equation?
If a reaction shifts to the left, what happens to the concentrations of reactants and products?
In a reaction where Q = 75 and K = 50, which side of the reaction will increase to reach equilibrium?
Given a reaction where Q = 30 and K = 60, what steps would you take to determine the direction of the shift?
In the Haber process for ammonia synthesis, if Q is found to be less than K, what does this indicate about the reaction's progress?
How does the reaction quotient Q help in determining the state of a chemical reaction?
For the reaction 2A(g) + B(g) ⇌ 3C(g), if [A] = 0.5 M, [B] = 0.2 M, and [C] = 0.8 M, what is the value of Q?
For a reaction where Q = 100 and K = 150, what is the expected direction of the shift?
In a reaction where Q = 200 and K = 150, how does the shift on a number line correspond to the chemical equation?
If a reaction shifts to the right, what happens to the concentrations of reactants and products?
In a balanced chemical reaction, if the concentration of products decreases, what happens to the reactants?
In a reaction where Q = 120 and K = 100, which side of the reaction will decrease to reach equilibrium?