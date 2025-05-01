Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
According to Little's Law, which of the following equations correctly relates the average number of items (L) in a system, the average arrival rate (λ), and the average time an item spends in the system (W)?
A
L = λ + W
B
L = W/λ
C
L = λ/W
D
L = λW
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of Little's Law: It is a fundamental principle in queuing theory that relates the average number of items in a system (L), the average arrival rate (λ), and the average time an item spends in the system (W).
Recall the formula for Little's Law: L = λW. This equation states that the average number of items in the system is equal to the product of the average arrival rate and the average time an item spends in the system.
Analyze the given options: Compare each option to the correct formula L = λW. The first option, L = λ + W, is incorrect because it adds the arrival rate and time instead of multiplying them. The second option, L = W/λ, is also incorrect because it divides time by the arrival rate. The third option, L = λ/W, is incorrect because it divides the arrival rate by time.
Confirm the correct answer: The only equation that matches the correct formula of Little's Law is L = λW.
Conclude that the correct relationship between the variables is L = λW, as it aligns with the principles of Little's Law.
