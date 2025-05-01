Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
What is 15% of 20?
A
0.3
B
2
C
5
D
3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with finding 15% of 20. This means you need to calculate what fraction of 20 corresponds to 15%.
Step 2: Recall the formula for calculating a percentage of a number: \( \text{Percentage of a number} = \frac{\text{Percentage}}{100} \times \text{Number} \).
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. Here, the percentage is 15, and the number is 20. So, the formula becomes \( \frac{15}{100} \times 20 \).
Step 4: Simplify the fraction \( \frac{15}{100} \) to \( 0.15 \), and then multiply it by 20. This gives \( 0.15 \times 20 \).
Step 5: Perform the multiplication to find the result. The final value will be the answer to the problem.
