A pie is removed from an oven and its temperature is 175 ℃ 175℃ 175℃ and placed into a refrigerator whose temperature is constantly 3 ℃ 3℃ 3℃ . After 1 1 1 hour in the refrigerator, the pie is 90 ℃ 90℃ 90℃ . What is the temperature of the pie 4 4 4 hours after being placed in the refrigerator?