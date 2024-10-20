Multiple Choice

Without using a calculator, determine all values of A in the interval ﻿ [ 0 , π 2 ) \left[0,\frac{\pi}{2}\right) [ 0 , 2 π ​ ) ﻿ with the following trigonometric function value.

﻿ cos ⁡ A = 3 2 \cos A=\frac{\sqrt3}{2} cos A = 2 3 ​ ​ ﻿