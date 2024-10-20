Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Find the domain and range of the following graph (write your answer using interval notation).
A
Dom: [−5,5] , Ran: [−4,4]
B
Dom: [−2,2] , Ran: [−3,3]
C
Dom: [−4,4] , Ran: [−5,5]
D
Dom: (−5,5) , Ran: (−4,4)
2
views
Related Videos
Related Practice