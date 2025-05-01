Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Struggling with Business Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a function in mathematics?
A
A set of ordered pairs with no restrictions.
B
A relation where each input has exactly one output.
C
A relation where each output has exactly one input.
D
A process that assigns multiple outputs to a single input.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a function in mathematics. A function is a relation where each input (from the domain) is assigned to exactly one output (in the range). This means no input can have more than one output.
Step 2: Analyze the first option: 'A set of ordered pairs with no restrictions.' This is incorrect because a function must follow the rule that each input has exactly one output, which is a restriction.
Step 3: Analyze the second option: 'A relation where each input has exactly one output.' This is correct because it aligns with the definition of a function in mathematics.
Step 4: Analyze the third option: 'A relation where each output has exactly one input.' This is incorrect because a function does not require that each output be associated with only one input. Multiple inputs can share the same output.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth option: 'A process that assigns multiple outputs to a single input.' This is incorrect because a function cannot assign more than one output to a single input, as it violates the definition of a function.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Business Calculus Channel with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning