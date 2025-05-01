Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Struggling with Business Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a function in the context of business calculus?
A
A graph that shows unrelated data points.
B
A rule that assigns each input exactly one output.
C
A table that lists random values for inputs and outputs.
D
A process that assigns multiple outputs to a single input.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a function: In mathematics, a function is a rule or relationship that assigns exactly one output to each input. This is a key concept in calculus and is foundational for understanding how variables interact in business scenarios.
Analyze the options provided: Review each option to determine whether it aligns with the definition of a function.
Option 1: 'A graph that shows unrelated data points' - This does not describe a function because a function requires a specific relationship between inputs and outputs, not unrelated data.
Option 3: 'A table that lists random values for inputs and outputs' - This also does not describe a function because the values are random and do not follow a rule that assigns one output to each input.
Option 4: 'A process that assigns multiple outputs to a single input' - This violates the definition of a function, as a function must assign exactly one output to each input. Therefore, the correct answer is: 'A rule that assigns each input exactly one output.'
Watch next
Master Introduction to Business Calculus Channel with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning