Area functions for the same linear function Let ƒ(t) = t and consider the two area functions A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(𝓍) = ∫₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt .

(b) Evaluate F(4) and F(6). Then use geometry to find an expression for F (𝓍) , for 𝓍 ≥ 2.