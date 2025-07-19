Area functions for the same linear function Let ƒ(t) = 2t ― 2 and consider the two area functions A (𝓍) = ∫₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(𝓍) = ∫₄ˣ ƒ(t) dt .

(a) Evaluate A (2) and A (3). Then use geometry to find an expression for A (𝓍) , for 𝓍 ≥ 1 .