Area functions The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Let A(x) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(x) = ∫₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt be two area functions for ƒ. Evaluate the following area functions.
(d) F(8)
Master Finding Area Between Curves on a Given Interval with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Area functions The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Let A(x) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(x) = ∫₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt be two area functions for ƒ. Evaluate the following area functions.
(d) F(8)
Arc length of a parabola Let L(c) be the length of the parabola f(x) = x² from x = 0 to x = c, where c ≥ 0 is a constant.
a. Find an expression for L.
Let L(c) be the length of the parabola f(x) = x² from x = 0 to x = c, where c ≥ 0 is a constant.
b. Is L concave up or concave down on [0, ∞)?
Area functions for the same linear function Let ƒ(t) = t and consider the two area functions A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(𝓍) = ∫₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt .
(b) Evaluate F(4) and F(6). Then use geometry to find an expression for F (𝓍) , for 𝓍 ≥ 2.
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
(Hint: Find the intersection point by inspection.)